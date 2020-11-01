mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy Pays Respect To Victims Of Lekki Massacre On "20 10 20"

Aron A.
November 01, 2020 12:18
20 10 20
Burna Boy releases a new song inspired by the recent #EndSARS protests that resulted in the fatal shootings of peaceful protesters.


Artists from across the world have been shedding light on the travesty that's been going on in Nigeria. The #EndSARS protests have been catching international attention as protesters have demonstrated against police brutality at the hands of the Nigerian government's Special Anti-Robbery Squad that have been accused of attacking, torturing, and murdering young people.

The recent Lekki massacre was broadcasted on Instagram Live as security forces shot and killed peaceful protesters demanding justice. Inspired by the tragic event, Burna Boy released his latest single, "20:10:20" as a cry for justice for those who died while demonstrating at a tollgate in Lekki.

"The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings. May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest in peace to all the beautiful lives lost," Burna Boy said in a statement. 

For more information on the #ENDSARS protests and the Lekki Toll Gate shooting, read, "#ENDSARS Protests & Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Everything You Need To Know."

Quotable Lyrics
20th of October 2020
You carry army go kill many youth for Lekki
Na so water oo water runaway my eyes
Nothing you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder

