Burna Boy, Jeremih & Serani Host An Afrobeat Dance Party In The Video For "Secret"

The latest single off Burna Boy's GRAMMY-nominated album "African Giant."

Although he dropped his album African Giant last summer, Burna Boy has been experiencing so much success from the project that he's still promoting it well into the new year. The latest musical offering from the LP comes by way of a music video for the track "Secret" which features Jeremih and Serani.

Bringing a king of the new Afrobeat wave, a seasoned reggae artist and a R&B prince that hails from Chicago together proved to be a match made in dancehall heaven. The video shows all three guys enjoying the thralls of dancing with some of the baddest island gals, in addition to other forms of dance by way of a talented troupe of male dancers as well. As Burna Boy awaits to see if he'll win the "Best World Music" award for African Giant at the upcoming 2020 GRAMMYs ceremony this Sunday (January 26), at least he'll be able to catch a vibe to this visual banger regardless of the results.

Watch the video for "Secret" by Burna Boy featuring Jeremih and Serani above, and give a listen to his impressive fourth studio album African Giant right now on all streaming platforms. Bless up!