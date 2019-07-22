mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy Has The Summer Vibes On Lock On "Pull Up"

Aron A.
July 22, 2019 13:58
Pull Up
Burna Boy

"African Giant" is officially on the way.


2019 is shaping up to be a huge year for Burna Boy so far. He's made an imprint in the North American market and recently collaborated with Beyonce on the Lion King soundtrack. Now, he's preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, African Giant. He debuted his new single, "Pull Up" earlier today on Beats1 radio. Burna Boy serves up a smooth, melodious effort that very much speaks to the album's title. The single follows the release of "Anybody" which dropped last month. He's yet to unveil the album's tracklist but given his rising profile in the U.K. and African scene, it wouldn't be surprising if we catch some big names on the project.

Peep his new single below and keep your eyes peeled for African Giant dropping on July 26th.

Quotable Lyrics
A million ways, I swear I prove you wrong
'Cause I love you for life, you know, but understand
A small thing if a bust down millions for you
Well I don't even mind that no one putting down time

Burna Boy african giant new singles
Burna Boy Has The Summer Vibes On Lock On "Pull Up"
