Burna Boy Goes Off On New Banger "Money Play"

Mitch Findlay
December 24, 2019 10:23
Burna Boy drops off some vibes.


After turning in an amazing musical campaign, The African Giant has returned to close out the year on a high note. This time, Burna Boy has come through with "Money Play," another infectious banger he's become so adept at crafting. Like the Zlatan-assisted "Killen Dem," Buran's latest features a darker musical quality, complete with a slinking minor-key riff and shuffling percussion. Burna's ear for melody once again shines in the opening moments, as he effortlessly comes through with some catchy chorus vocals. 

The verse comes next, and Burna charges through with a stuttered delivery, keeping momentum while never seeming to overexert himself. There's a confidence within his cadence, one befitting of his Giant handle; it's no wonder millions have rallied around the Nigerian talent, who recently found himself landing a Grammy Nomination for the best World Music Album. Check out "Money Play" now, a song that would have fit right at home on African Giant -- both in aesthetic and overall quality. 

