Burna Boy Flexes In "Way Too Big" Visuals

Tower over the competition.

Burna Boy dropped off his album Twice As Tall this past Summer, and he continues to treat fans with visuals from the project. His latest music video release is for the track "Way Too Big," a title that fits well with the album name. In his visual treatment, Burna Boy brings to life hyperbolic examples of his growing career.

At first, we see Burna at a press conference, a typical setting for an artist. But soon, he shows us scenes of him knocking through the competition in a boxing ring, sitting on top of a billboard, then literally towering over his city. The fun and energetic video displays Burna's personality, and it's easy to tell the talented artist is enjoying his time in the spotlight. Check out the video and make sure to stream Twice As Tall, available everywhere now.