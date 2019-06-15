Burna Boy Drops "Anybody" Video In Anticipation Of "African Giant"

Burna Boy's memorable 2019 isn't showing any signs of slowing up. After dropping the unexpected Steel & Copper EP with American production duo DJDS, Burna Boy is trying his darndest to restore order in his cabinet. Precisely two days ago, the Nigerian songster released both song and video for "Anybody" his entry to the unfinished list of summer anthems for 2019.

Burna Boy's ardent supporters are well aware of his stated desire to complete his banner project African Giant, before summer's end. If he doesn't achieve this goal within the allotted time frame, he'll have made an adversary out of the ingrates, and patience from the rest of us. Well before African Giant was even in proto-production, Burna Boy was already in the midst of creating a sound in the overseas market.

In January the official Coachella poster was submitted with his name in lower cases, leading him to demand better "press coverage" from the festival's organizers/marketing dept. In spite of the fact, his demands ultimately fell on deaf ears, Burna Boy continues to promote positivity at every given opportunity, often by drafting a co-lead in his music videos - this here the exception. Check out "Anybody" and hit us with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Je kawon badi yen jen be

I dey kaku dey gbese

Jejeli jeje jeje

I been dey answer them yes sir

Now na me dem dey answer yes sir

Respect is reciprocal

Even though una know say I special.

- Burna Boy