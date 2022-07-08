Burna Boy Delivers "Love, Damini" Ft. Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, Khalid, Blxst & More

Days ago, Burna Boy celebrated his birthday, and in a recent interview, he described the release of his new album as a present to himself. On Friday (July 8), Burna Boy shared his latest project, Love, Damini and he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "This is like my birthday gift to me in a way because there's no better gift to give myself than something personal. And literally giving a part of myself to the whole world. So, it's really special."

Burna also described his album-making process.

"When I'm making a project, I know what the project is. It has to start with, with the name of the project. And then we build... It's like a movie. If the movie is called Matrix or whatever, you get me? Then in the movie, there should be some matrix things going on and some zeros and ones and some... You can't have a movie called Matrix and then there's flowers and what's the guy? Seth Rogen smoking weed and stuff like that."

Love, Damini hosts features from Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, Popcaan, and more. Stream Burna Boy's latest and let us know what you think.

Tracklist