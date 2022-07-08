mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy Delivers "Love, Damini" Ft. Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, Khalid, Blxst & More

Erika Marie
July 08, 2022 00:00
Love, Damini
Burna Boy

He says the album is "like my birthday gift to me... It's really special."


Days ago, Burna Boy celebrated his birthday, and in a recent interview, he described the release of his new album as a present to himself. On Friday (July 8), Burna Boy shared his latest project, Love, Damini and he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "This is like my birthday gift to me in a way because there's no better gift to give myself than something personal. And literally giving a part of myself to the whole world. So, it's really special."

Burna also described his album-making process.

"When I'm making a project, I know what the project is. It has to start with, with the name of the project. And then we build... It's like a movie. If the movie is called Matrix or whatever, you get me? Then in the movie, there should be some matrix things going on and some zeros and ones and some... You can't have a movie called Matrix and then there's flowers and what's the guy? Seth Rogen smoking weed and stuff like that."

Love, Damini hosts features from Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, Popcaan, and more. Stream Burna Boy's latest and let us know what you think. 

Tracklist

  1. Glory ft. Ladysmith Black Mambazo
  2. Science
  3. Cloak & Dagger ft. J Hus
  4. Kilometre
  5. Jagele
  6. Whiskey
  7. Last Last
  8. Different ft. Victory
  9. It's Plenty
  10. Dirty Secrets
  11. Toni-Ann Singh ft. Popcaan
  12. Solid ft. Blxst, Kehlani
  13. For My Hand ft. Ed Sheeran
  14. Rollercoaster ft. J. Balvin
  15. Vanilla
  16. Common Person
  17. Wild Dreams ft. Khalid
  18. How Bad Could It Be
  19. Love, Damini ft. Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burna Boy Ladysmith Black Mambazo J Hus Victory Popcaan Ed Sheeran Kehlani Blxst Khalid J Balvin
