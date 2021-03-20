Burna Boy took a shot at his haters who prayed that he wouldn't win big at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, last weekend, in a series of new tweets. Burna took home the award for Best Global Music Album for his project, Twice As Tall. Other nominees included Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry, this is just the beginning. God is Great," Burna tweeted, Saturday. “God bless everyone/ anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history! Every single person that worked on the project, my incredible team that works 24/7, and my OUTSIDERS!! Big love always.”

While accepting his award, Burna gave a major shoutout to his home country of Nigeria as well as Africa as a whole: "Africa is in the house, men! Africa, we are in the house! You get me? This is a big win for Africans of my generation all over the world and this should be a lesson for every African out there. No matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it. No matter where you are from because you are a king. Look at me: Grammy award-winning Burna Boy."

Burna is already off to a hot start in 2021. He recently was featured on Becky G's first single of the year, "Rotate."

[Via]