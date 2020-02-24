The past year has been particularly fruitful for Nigerian standout Burna Boy and now he will be celebrating the culmination of such success with his "Twice As Tall" world tour set to kick off in May of this year.

Largely staged in the summer season, the tour's schedule sees the African Giant making stops at more than a few festivals, including the Broccoli City fest in Washington D.C, Philly's Roots Picnic, Paris' Lollapalooza, the UK's Glastonbury, and even Montreal's Osheaga set. Elsewhere, he'll enjoy solo outings in cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Miami, and New York. Mune 28th is when his European leg commences, exclusively hosting festival dates across the continent.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

BURNA BOY TWICE AS TALL WORLD TOUR DATES

May 7th – Atlanta, GA – Roxy

May 9th – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival*

May 13th – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

May 16th – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

May 18th – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

May 20th – Denver, CO – Summit

May 22nd – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

May 23rd – Indianapolis, MN – Egyptian Room

May 28th – Boston, MA – House of Blues

May 29th – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

May 30th – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic*

May 31st – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

June 3rd – Miami, FL – Fillmore

June 6th – Houston, TX – NRG Arena

June 7th – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

June 28th - Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival

June 30th - Oslo, Norway – Kadetten Festival

July 2nd - Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennee Festival

July 3rd - Ericeira, Portugal – Sumol Summer Festival

July 4th - London, UK – Wireless Festival

July 10th - Rotterdam, Netherlands – North See Jazz

July 12th - Liege, Belgium – Les Aredentes

July 16th - Bern, Switzerland – Gurten Festival

July 18th - Ferropolis, Germany – Melt Festival

July 18th - Almere, Netherlands – Oh My Festival

July 19th - Paris, France – Lollapalooza

July 31st - Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Festival

August 15th - Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

August 29th - Antwerp, Belgium – Fire Is Gold

August 30th - Oberhausen, Germany – Hype Festival