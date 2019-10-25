mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy & Zlatan Bring Heat On On "Gbeku"

Aron A.
October 25, 2019 16:28
Gbeku
Zlatan Feat. Burna Boy

Zlatan and Burna Boy's chemistry on wax in unmatched.


If you've been paying attention to the rapidly growing afrobeats scene this year, you've probably been bumping Burna Boy's African Giant. The project is undoubtedly one of the strongest project to drop, of any genre, this year. While Burna Boy's been having quite the run since then, he's back with his frequent collaborator Zlatan for "Gbeku." The two deliver an uptempo hit with the single while blending in influences from all directions -- afrobeats to hip-hop. 

The song serves as the latest effort from Zlatan's upcoming collaboration. He and Burna Boy previously collaborated on one of the highlights off of African Giant, "Killin Dem." It's unclear when we could expect Zlatan to drop his forthcoming project but we're hoping it arrives before the end of the year.

 

Zlatan
Zlatan Burna Boy new single new song afrobeats 2019
