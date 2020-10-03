Burna Boy & Stormzy Depict "Real Life" In London

Burna Boy is back with a haunting new video.

Burna Boy's dizzying ascent to the top came with a lot of hard work. It's easy to see why the Nigerian superstar named his latest album Twice As Tall.

One of the more impactful songs on the album, "Real Life" features production from "I Don't Wanna Know" singer Mario Winans and an emotive hook from the UK's very own Stormzy.

The two return to that song with a brand new video that depicts the real life they are talking about, taking the viewer to a London estate as we follow a group of friends just going through life.

It's celebratory, it's introspective, and it's very raw. Just like things eventually get bad in real life, the video abruptly shifts into a half Top Boy, half Juice vibe halfway through, with a brief intermission that features a poem by British writer George the Poet.

"This video represents the struggle of disadvantaged black youth in the UK. The blurred lines between the road life and real life," reads the video's description on YouTube. "The fragility between life and death; and how knife crime/murder often reported like a mere statistic in the media, has longstanding effects on a community."

Check out the poignant video for "Real Life" above and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.