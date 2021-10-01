mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy & Polo G Link For "Want It All"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2021 09:57
Want It All
Burna Boy Feat. Polo G

Burna Boy links with Polo G on their new collaborative single and video "Want It All."


Burna Boy has returned with a new single "Want It All," and he's linked up with Polo G for the occasion. Together, the pair deliver a smooth and melodic offering, one that allows Burna to flex his vocal chops.

Taking to a low-key guitar-driven instrumental, Burna flexes an entire closet worth of exclusive garments, all gifted directly from the source. That's not to say that Burna is fueled by vanity, as he's using his newly acquired wealth to provide context to how far he's come. "Remember when they said they don’t believe in me no more," he sings. "I was sleeping on the ground, on the cold floor / Whole time I was grinding, I been tryin’ to achieve."

Check out Burna Boy and Polo G's new single "Want It All" now, and sound off if you like this direction from the Afrobeats superstar. 

Quotable Lyrics

Remember when they said they don’t believe in me no more
I was sleeping on the ground, on the cold floor
Whole time I was grinding, I been tryin’ to achieve

Burna Boy
