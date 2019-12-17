mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy & Nappy Team Up On "Aye"

Aron A.
December 17, 2019 14:23
Aye
Nappy Feat. Burna Boy

Nappy and Burna Boy join forces on their brand new banger.


Burna Boy's had a successful year. Not only with the release of African Giant but also with the string of impressive collaborations he did. He worked with Jidenna, Beyonce, and DJ Snake, among others but he also did some work with fellow African artists. Most recently, he teamed up with Nappy for their brand new single, "Aye." The two artists latest track is based in afrobeats but even Nappy's cadence, adlibs, and delivery have a hip-hop feel to it. Flexing money and their drip, the two deliver an equally lavish music video that brings vibrant choreography, loads of cash, beautiful women, and icy jewelry.

Although Nappy is only getting started, it looks like 2020 could be the year he has a major breakout. Check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Puttin' in the Ms in the bank
Put a bit of drip ah weh
Yes, I pull up with the bands
And I got my goons on deck

Nappy Burna Boy
Reject