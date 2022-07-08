Burna Boy & J Hus Do It Again On "Cloak & Dagger"

By now, it's a known fact that Burna Boy and J Hus can never miss. The two artists reconnected for "Cloak & Dagger" off of Burna Boy's latest opus, Love, Damini. As two artists are known for their genre-bending approach to crafting hits, "Cloak & Dagger" extend their rapport together over Telz's production. "Cloak & Dagger" is a celebratory moment for Burna Boy and J Hus where they reflect on their rise to the top without compromising their character. Burna Boy doesn't handle a verse on this record, solely holding down the hook duties while J Hus ripping through his 16. The airy afrobeat production meets J Hus' militant flow and Burna's illuminating vocals for an immediate standout on Love, Damini.

Prior to "Cloak & Dagger," the two connected on songs like "Sekkle Down" and "Play Play."

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now everybody Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder

Niggas doing 8 mile when they hear the thunder

Make a nigga wake up, rise from your slumber

I ain’t even green yet, man, I’m still on amber

