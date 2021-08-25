mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Connect On "Question"

Aron A.
August 24, 2021 20:56
Question
Burna Boy Feat. Don Jazzy

Burna Boy and Don Jazzy come through with "Question."


Burna Boy has served up more guest features in recent times than actual solo records. The unfortunate part is that the summer is nearly ending and there really hasn't been a year where he hasn't delivered fiery afrobeats vibes to compliment the scorching heat. The Afrobeats artist came through with "Kilometre" earlier this year, and now, he's back with a new single titled, "Question" ft. Don Jazzy. The vibrant percussion is met with gentle guitar chords and Burna Boy's uplifting vocal chops.

With "Question" marking Burna Boy's second single of the year, it might be a while until we end up receiving a follow-up to 2020's Twice As Tall. 

Check out his new single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
Bad man no dey work o, man no be God o
Make dem dey talk am, as you dey fly like helicopter
Na by the grace of God and Insha Allah we dey move ah

Burna Boy
Burna Boy Don Jazzy
