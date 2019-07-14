Amidst all the A$AP Rocky drama going on in Sweden right now, Burger Kind Sweden has come out with a challenge to promote their new, meat-alternative burgers. The international fast food chain's Scandinavian branches, have embraced new, plant-based burger options, which they've initiated at several American outposts. And as a way to promote the alleged "indistinguishable" animal-friendly alternatives, they've come up with a challenge for customers.

Their plant-based burgers are remakes of the classic Whopper, and Chicken King sandwiches, aptly named Rebel Whopper and Rebel Chicken King. *As a side note, it's worth to note that although both sandwiches are made with 0 meat, they are still fried in the same deep fryer as chicken and fish items - though the company's website confirms that the Rebel Whopper can alternatively, be cooked in a microwave to avoid contamination. As well as this, if you're looking for a completely vegan option, you should make sure to specify that they hold the mayo - which contains eggs.* As part of their Marketing initiative, the fast-food chain has offered burger fans an audacious challenge in the form of its 50/50 menu. The idea is that anyone who orders the Whopper, or Chicken King off the menu, will be given either the original sandwich or its plant-based variant, with the goal to prove to customers that the non-meat sandwiches are indistinguishable from their meaty counterparts. In a statement, Burger King Sweden's Marketing director, Daniel Daniel Schröder said, “we are really proud of how hard it is to tell our plant-based burgers apart from real meat. With the 50/50-menu, we hope that more people dare to try them. And hopefully have fun trying to figure out which one they got,” A pretty bold statement, but it looks like you'll just have to wait and see until you try it out yourself.