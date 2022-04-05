Burger King is the latest fast-food chain to be hit with a lawsuit from disgruntled consumers. As Complex reports, the company was served a class-action lawsuit from four plaintiffs who are fed up with the exaggerated size of menu items compared to what they've actually received from restaurants.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel broke the story – Miami's U.S. District Court received the filing on Monday, which alleges that Burger King has been deceiving patrons "based on false misleading advertising concerning the size and/or the amount of ingredients contained in said menu item."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

According to the claim, BK began to "materially overstate the size of its burgers in its advertisements in 2017." The plaintiffs – Walter Coleman, Marco DiLeonardo, Matthew Fox, and Madelyn Salzman – included side-by-side pictures of two popular sandwiches and their advertisements.

The purchased burgers are much smaller and less loaded than what consumers are initially promised. "[Burger King] overstates the size of nearly every menu item in its current advertisements," the suit says, adding that they're representing anyone who "purchased a Burger King menu item based on false and misleading advertising concerning the size and/or the amount of ingredients contained in said menu item."





"Burger King’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower-income consumers, are struggling financially," the lawsuit continues.

"Burger King’s promise to consumers of a large portion of food with their purchase is also causing consumers to come to, or order from, Burger King and make purchases that they would not have otherwise made."

Unspecified monetary damages are being sought, along with an order preventing the restaurant chain from selling the aforementioned menu items. Above all, they seek to "correct the deceptive behaviour" being exhibited.

