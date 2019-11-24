Veganism is on the rise these days and fast food restaurants are getting in on the trend. Many of them began introducing vegan-friendly options such as the Impossible Burger and/or Beyond Meat to their menus. Unfortunately, while companies like Burger King have been trying to appease to the vegetarian crowd, they've found themselves at the receiving end of a lawsuit over the handling of their vegan products.

According to NBC, a vegan man named Phillip Williams is taking Burger King to court because the fast food joint reportedly cooks their non-meat patties on the same grills where they cook their beef products. Williams is a vegan who does not eat, drink or use anything that includes animal by-products. Williams said that he bought an Impossible Whopper in Atlanta but wouldn't have paid such a high price point if he knew it was "coated in meat by-products."

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court. Williams wants damages for all consumers of the Impossible Whopper in the U.S. because they failed to "plainly disclose" that the vegan patties were cooked up on the same grills as the meat burgers.

While the man did indicate that there wasn't a sign in the drive-thru indicating that they cook the burgers on the same grill, the website reads, "for guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request."