The anticipation for season three of Stranger Things is real. So far fans have been given a Nike collection based on the show, an official soundtrack and even some words from one of the lead actors David Harbour who calls the new season the "most moving." Now it looks as though fast food chain, Burger King, has joined the hype since announcing an Upside Down Whopper ahead of the new season's arrival.

The burger is of course no different from the original Whopper. All that's changed is that way the burger sits since it will be served to customers upside down. The Upside Down Whopper meal goes for $5 and comes with fries and a Coke.

In other Stranger Things news, we just posted about the new synopsis dropped off by Netflix getting us even more ready for the new season.

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood," the synopsis reads. "Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”