Most people try to dodge spoilers by any means necessary especially whenever a massive movie is about to drop. Star Wars films especially are ones to avoid searching for on Twitter during the opening weekend. With Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker on the way, the final film in the Skywalker saga, Burger King wants to see just how loyal fans are to watching the film spoiler-free.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Burger King Germany is preparing for the release of the new Star Wars with free Whoppers but it isn't that simple. The fast-food joint is giving away a free Whopper to anyone who's willing to read spoilers for the film. They shared a commercial that includes a "spoiler restaurant" that included references to the film everywhere from the menu to the straws. Burger King wants to give Star Wars fans a free meal if they're willing to find out about the plot before hitting the theatres.

"We wanted to challenge people’s Whopper love and put it to the ultimate test by asking them to choose between their love for our flagship product and their love for the most epic sci-fi movie ever,” Klaus Schmäing, director of marketing at Burger King Germany, said. “Whether the spoilers really correspond to truth will ultimately only be revealed once the film is released."