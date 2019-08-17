On August 8, Timo Rosenthal - a police officer in Clovis, New Mexico - received a burger from Burger King with a cartoon pig drawn on the wrapper. After Rosenthal posted a photo of the wrapper and explained the incident on his Facebook account, the post went viral, eventually reaching Burger King's head offices.

Fox & Friends was interested in the story and brought Rosenthal on their program to obtain more details. Rosenthal said that he initially found the drawing funny. "I have a good sense of humor, I'm an immigrant... we have good sense of humor". But once he noticed that the patty was burnt, he felt as if it was done "out of spite", rather than as a joke.

His food being tampered with is where he drew the line, but he still never intended to issue any formal complaints to Burger King about the incident. However, once Burger King caught wind of the story, they were apologetic. They took swift action to fire the five employees involved the following day and a spokesperson issued a public statement: "What occurred is unacceptable and not in line with our brand values... The restaurant is offering free meals to uniformed officers and will provide a catered lunch to the police department as a gesture of good will."