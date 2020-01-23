Bun B, Young Dolph & Maxo Kream Are VR Troopers In The Video For "In My Trunk"

An augmented reality unlike anything you've seen in real life.

Even though Bun B is a real-life hip-hop legend off and on the stage — trust us, we saw him kill it live at Yams Day 2020 — he even manages to prove his rap dominance in the digital world as well, debuting a dope new music video for the Bun B Day EP track, "In My Truck." As an added bonus, Young Dolph and Maxo Kream both join in on the animation as well.

Premiered earlier on Complex, as stated in the IG post above by the video's director Michael Artis, the "In My Trunk" music video is pretty much what VR/AR dreams of made of. The creative direction falls in line somewhere between Def Jam Vendetta and Red Hot Chili Peppers' classic Playstation-style "Californication" video, with this one switching back and forth between reality and a trapped-out version of Grand Theft Auto. It looks just as fun as it sounds, too!

Watch the music video for "In My Trunk" by Bun B, Young Dolph and Maxo Kream above, and listen to Bun B Day right now on all streaming platforms.