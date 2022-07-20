Despite just finishing a collaborative album with Cory Mo, Bun B says that he still has more music on the way, including an album's worth of material recorded with Big K.R.I.T. The UGK rapper discussed the unreleased music during a recent interview with HipHopDX.

“I just put out something very recently with a good friend and longtime collaborator of mine named Cory Mo,” Bun B told the outlet. “The album’s called Mo Trill and that’s out now. That’s my newest release. And I’ve got a couple of things cooking. I’m working on something with Mannie Fresh right now as a full length album and a couple other producers. Cool & Dre, we’ve been sitting on some songs. We started a project before the pandemic and it’s just been really up to us to reconnect."



He continued: “But I’m trying to get down there for Rolling Loud. I’m going to have my burgers at Rolling Loud as well. Not to talk about Rolling Loud or whatever, but hopefully I’ll see them in Miami and try to get some more recording done with them. I still have another album worth of music that Big K.R.I.T. and I recorded a couple of years ago. I’m just trying to stay active. I know Zaytoven and I have some songs. I’m just trying to tap in with friends.”

Bun B's album with Cory Mo, Mo Trill, was released back in May. The project features guest appearances from Benny The Butcher, Talib Kweli, 2 Chainz, and more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bun B admitted that he hasn't enjoyed making music since the death of his UGK partner, Pimp C. The late rapper passed away in December 2007 at just 33 years old.

Bun B is scheduled to bring his Trill Mealz Food Court to LL COOL J’s inaugural Rock The Bells Festival in Queens, later this summer.

