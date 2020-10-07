Bun B Links With BoatHouse For "Suckers"

Today, Bun B and Chicago producer BoatHouse have connected for a new single called "Suckers," which finds the UGK legend bringing his gravitas to the table in the name of making a point. As specified by BoatHouse in a press release, the hard-hitting track seems to center around the concept of a "Sucker." "They fear the progress that’s possible when people come together because it’s a threat to their lifestyle," explains the producer. "Bun B is one of the most genuine people in the rap game. He’s been at the forefront of positive change inside and outside of the music industry throughout his entire career."

Bringing that experience to the table, Bun B makes his presence felt with two strong verses, his methodical flow sliding over BoatHouse's creeping production. "I’m OG and I’m so seasoned that I could do you dirty in a hurry for no reason," he spits. "It's no pleasing people like me cause we don't deal with your type of person / I take you off the map off the rip with no rehearsing." Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off -- did you enjoy this latest collaboration between Bun B and BoatHouse?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I’m OG and I’m so seasoned that I could do you dirty in a hurry for no reason.

It's no pleasing people like me cause we don't deal with your type of person.

I take you off the map off the rip with no rehearsing