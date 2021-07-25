If you follow Bun B on Instagram, chances are you're familiar with just how much he loves to cook. The Houston legend is always cheffin' up and shares videos titled, "Trill Mealz" where he breaks down some of his favorite recipes. Needless to say, he's just as much of a foodie as he is an MC these days, though he hasn't necessarily made a full leap into the culinary world. That is, until now.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

In partnership with Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream and Dough and Arrow and siblings, Patsy and Benson Vivares of Sticky’s Chicken, Bun B just announced the launch of his first restaurant venture with Trill Burgers. The rapper will be launching Trill Burgers in Houston in hopes to bring California's trendy smashburger to his hometown.

"For years I’ve been fascinated with the culinary scene, trying to find the best entry point for me,” Bun B said in a post on Instagram. “Today I can say I’ve found it. Join me in welcoming @trillburgers to the world! Follow us for more info on our next pop ups and watch as we take you on the burger ride of your life! Brick and mortar coming soon! @andythenguyen @bensonjohn @simplypatsy @nickscurfield let’s go."

With their first pop-up restaurant at Sticky's in August, Trill Burgers are gearing up to launch their first brick-and-mortar spot.

Check Bun B's post below.