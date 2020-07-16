mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bun B & Pimp C Held Down The South On "Get Throwed" Ft. Pimp C, Jay-Z, Jeezy & Z-Ro

Aron A.
July 16, 2020 14:18
Get Throwed
Bun B Feat. Pimp C, Z-Ro, Jeezy & Jay-Z

UGK marked their second collaboration with Jay-Z on "Get Throwed."


The South wouldn't be what it is now if it weren't for the groundwork UGK put in. From the early 90s, they shifted the sounds of hip-hop and culture as a whole. But nearly a decade and a half after the release of their debut albums, Bun B and Pimp carried out successful solo ventures. However, their chemistry was still like any other.

Bun B produced a massive banger on Trill with the song single off of the project, "Get Throwed." Stacked with a line-up including his UGK partner Pimp CZ-Ro, a babyface Jeezy, and Jay-Z, Bun B celebrated Texas tea and his rise since the days of "Pockets Full Of Stones," figuratively and literally. This marked the second collaboration between UGK and Jay-Z following the release of "Big Pimpin'" which, as the legend's told, was difficult to convince Pimp C to hop on.

RIP PIMP C!

Quotable Lyrics
Started with the block, hit it brick by brick
Then I charted with the Roc n***a, hit by hit
I'm retarded with the Glock n***a, clip by clip
The competition is none, they deceased to exist
Let it breathe a little bit
He's off his rocker, he's a little schitz
Throwed like a football, Hov used to cook raw
Now I got the game sewn like granny's good shawl

Bun B
