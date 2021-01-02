Bun B & LE$ Try To "Maintain"

Bun B and LE$ dropped off Distant on New Years, giving fans some new music to rock into 2021 with. The short EP is just a taster after going all of 2020 without a Bun B project, however, it makes up for quantity with quality. One stand out track on the EP is "Maintain." The introspective chill track is a vibe all on its own.

The instrumental is comprised of a wonky sounding synth that pans from ear to ear, giving the beat a wobbly feeling. A passionate bassline fills out the body of the track, while skeletal percussions do the most by doing the least. The minimalism of the beat allows Bun B and LE$ to really go in, letting each bar really hit home as it is delivered. If Distant isn't in your rotation right now, "Maintain" should be there at the least.

Quotable Lyrics

Under pecan trees, I can feel the wind blow

A summer breeze, it smells like blue bonnet and endo

And I just need a little time to be left alone

Give me a quiet place under the sun just to rome

The vibe is right and the moment is perfecto



