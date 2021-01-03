Bun B & Le$ Shoot To Inspire On "Maintain"

Though it's been a quiet few weeks in terms of new releases, we did get a few solid projects. On Jan. 1st, specifically, we received a new project that connects generations of Southern rappers. Bun B and Le$ teamed up for their new project, Distant. It's a short six-song EP, though it offers some soothing vibes and inspiring insight that feels appropriate as we usher in a new year.

Distant includes soulful production and thoughtful bars between Bun and Le$. On "Maintain," the two rappers detail the journey to finding peace of mind in the midst of the madness. Bun opens up the track, reflecting on why self-care is so important in these times before Le$ reflects on the hustle and the glow up.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe if I can have a stiff drink and loosen up

I can find the right words to lift D.A. and Houston up

If it's not a priority, then I'mma let it wait

While I close my eyes, breathe deep, and meditate