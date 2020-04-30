It has been stated a lot on this website over the last few years but the sentiment holds true: the Air Jordan 14 is one of the most underappreciated Jumpman sneakers of all time. There are a plethora of dope colorways for this sneaker and fans are constantly pining for some new ones. Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has been spoiling fans with new models and in 2020, this continues to be the case. In fact, over the last few weeks, there have been photoshop teasers of a Chicago Bulls-inspired AJ 14 that has already gotten the attention of sneakerheads everywhere.

Thanks to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a dope new in-hand look at the Air Jordan 14 that is being dubbed as "Gym Red." As you can see, the upper is made of red nubuck while black and white are found throughout. In many ways, this model is like the classic "Ferrari" offering but with a splendid twist.

As for a release date, these are expected to drop sometime in June for $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates pertaining to this sneaker as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these.