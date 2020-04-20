Perhaps one of the most underrated Air Jordan models of all time is the 14. This sneaker came out back in 1998 and was the shoe Michael Jordan won his sixth and final championship in. If you're a big fan of this sneaker, the last few years have been quite generous as Jumpman has provided plenty of dope colorways that are fairly memorable.

Now, it looks like Jordan Brand is looking to add yet another to the list in the form of the Air Jordan 14 "Gym Red" which looks like the perfect colorway for a Chicago Bulls fan. In fact, one could theorize that this shoe was intended to drop alongside the original release date for "The Last Dance." All conspiracies aside, the mockup provided by @zsneakerheadz reveals a gorgeous sneaker with a red upper and black and white highlights. The mockup also makes this shoe look as though it will have a suede or nubuck upper, which will certainly look dope in person.

As for the release date, some early reports have it pegged for June 6th although nothing has been confirmed. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, let us know if you plan on copping.