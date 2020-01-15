One of the most iconic Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 11 as it was the shoe Michael Jordan wore when he turned to the NBA. Fans have a lot of nostalgia for this sneaker, including the low top version. Every single year, Jordan Brand comes through with a fresh take on the Jordan 11 Low and 2020 won't be any different. Over the past few months, there have been quite a few teasers for a Chicago Bulls-Inspired Air Jordan 1 Low that looks to be a reverse colorway of the "Bred" model.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some additional images of the shoe. As you can see, the upper is mostly white although black patent leather wraps all the way around the top of the silhouette. From there, an icy red bottom helps create contrast and give fans that authentic Bulls feel. This colorway might not hold the same nostalgic feeling as some of the other Jordan 11's out there although it is certainly a dope addition to the silhouette's catalog.

These are slated to drop on April 25th of this year for $185 USD. Stay tuned for any release updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.