Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls led to numerous dope colorways of his various Jordan Brand shoes. The Air Jordan 11 was no different and over the last few decades, there have been some pretty iconic models to make it to the market. Sneakerheads absolutely adore this silhouette and they are constantly asking for new color schemes. As we head into 2020, it seems as though Jordan Brand has plenty of releases planned out, including a new colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Low.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a look at this "White/University Red-Black-True Red" colorway which is reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls jerseys. As you can see, the shoe is mostly white with black patent leather coming all the way around the upper. From there, a red outsole adds a heavy dose of contrast which makes the Bulls motif come together.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop on April 25th of 2020 for $185 USD although these details are subject to change. Keep it locked to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you the latest information on this Jordan Brand release.

Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.