For the last few seasons now, the Chicago Bulls have been fairly bad. They consistently find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, and it's become clear that some players are fed up with the lackluster results. Considering the history of the franchise, you would think more players would want to go to Chicago, however, poor management has left the franchise in a shambolic state. However, with a new GM, the team is looking to make big changes and today, they announced their biggest shift yet.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls decided to part ways with head coach Jim Boylen. Boylen has been a controversial figure in Chicago as star players like Zach LaVine have consistently been at odds with him. It was becoming increasingly clear that Boylen needed to go, and that's exactly what happened.

As you can imagine, fans were extremely excited about this news, as they took to social media in jubilation. There were plenty of memes and reactions to go around, as Bulls supporters wanted to commemorate the ushering in of a brand new era. Clearly, things are about to change for the better, and there are reasons to be excited again.

Check out some of the best reactions, below.