Shortly after premiering his blazing "Trust" single, Buju Banton has returned to share a new music video for his previously-released "Steppa" track. In conjunction with the arrival of the clip, Banton has also announced a newly-inked deal with Roc Nation, making him just the second Jamaican reggae artist to sign with the label, behind Damian "Jr. Gong " Marley.

“The connection came about through my association with the great queen, Miss Rihanna herself,” Banton tells Rolling Stone. “A great guy who works alongside her, Omar Grant” — who serves as co-president of Roc Nation — “we started working together on small stuff, and the idea [of collaborating] came about.”

All the while, Buju remains authentic to who he is. Speaking to his recent "Steppa" music video, he reflects on the imagery of the clip that finds him playing the role of a peacemaker.

“A certain culture has taken on a life of its own and become a monster,” Banton tells Rolling Stone. “Things are not the way they used to be — crime and violence, the gap between the rich and the poor. Wasn’t that always my role, to bring some civility and some consciousness to human existence, to the music? I’ve not changed.”