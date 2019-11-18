mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Buju Banton Issues New "Trust" Single

Milca P.
November 18, 2019 04:20
Trust
Buju Banton

Buju Banton shares a new track.


Buju Banton has touched with a new tune, delivering on his newest "Trust" track.

The track finds Buju exploring the ills of social media, technology, and human nature as he addresses his paranoia in navigating relationships across the spectrum.

It marks one of the first major solo releases from the Jamaican legend since his release from prison late last year. On it, he is connecting with producer Dave Kelly, with whom he has built a relationship well over three decades. Thie stripped-down background takes things back to basics as the track echoes a nostalgic feel of dancehall trends gone by. It's a firm return for Buju. Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

So family be careful who send voice note
Watch who yuh a link an what yuh talking about
Nuh send nobody nutten weh nobody else wrote
Dem ina group chat a suh yuh ting leak out

 

Buju Banton new music reggae dancehall
Buju Banton Issues New "Trust" Single
