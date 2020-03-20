Buju Banton Grabs Tory Lanez For "Trust (Remix)"

Ever since signing a deal with Roc Nation/Island Records, legendary artist Buju Banton has been dropping off some heat. Following the recent release of his hit single "Trust" in November, Banton has looked Northward to grab Tory Lanez for the remix. As you might now, Lanez is one of the most versatile artists in modern-day music, capable of spitting elite bars, impressive R&B, and even laying down some reggae and afrobeat inspired rhythms. Here, he more than rises to the task, matching Banton's vibe with a confident and island-tinged verse.

Lyrically, Lanez is dedicated to one thing and one thing only -- igniting the dancefloor and reaping the results. "Hot gyal, hot gyal, talks real pricey, move real bougie, action movie," sings Lanez, heavy on the patois dialect. "All mandem have is backshot for the groupies." Despite seldom engaging in songs of this nature, Tory is clearly up to the task -- perhaps we'll see a little bit more of this direction on the upcoming New Toronto 3, whenever that happens to drop.

What do you think of this new "Trust" remix -- will you be turning to this one in place of the original?

