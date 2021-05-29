Bugzy Malone Reflects On His Near-Death Experience On New Album "The Resurrection"

Manchester actor/rapper Bugzy Malone has been through a lot over the last year. While driving his motorbike, Malone crash into the side of a car and was left bloodied. The artist almost died in the crash and just a few weeks later while lying in the hospital, he almost died of a clot in his lung. These near-death experiences served as the inspiration for his latest album, The Resurrection, which sees the artist putting all of his emotions out in the open, for the world to see.

Considering everything he has dealt with, there should be no surprise that there is plenty of storytelling to be found here. For example, songs like "M.E.N. III" offer vivid recollections of his bike crash and the bloody aftermath. On other tracks, Malone gives us production filled with dramatic strings and tension-building drums. These sounds fit the name of the album perfectly it's clear that Malone had a lot to say.

At 52 minutes in length, this is a great listen and you can stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1. The Resurrection

2. M.E.N. III

3. Don't Cry

4. Cold Nights In The 61

5. Welcome To The Hood

6. The Masters (Interlude)

7. Van Gogh Effect

8. Salvador

9. Ride Out

10. Bounce

11. Notorious

12. The Immortals (Interlude)

13. Gods

14. Angels

15. Skeletons