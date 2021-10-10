mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bugzy Malone Is Ready To Defend His On "War Mode"

Aron A.
October 10, 2021 13:07
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

War Mode
Bugzy Malone

Bugzy Malone shares his latest single, "War Mode" after being cleared of assault charges.


Bugzy Malone's faced his fair share of adversities in his career but those moments are what fuels his music. Last month, the rapper was finally cleared on assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident. Bugzy's remained rather lowkey since then but this weekend, he returned with a fiery new single titled, "War Mode." The rapper reflects on his recent legal situation while celebrating his liberty and the lifestyle he's afforded from his career in the streets and in hip-hop.

The music video for the single includes footage of the rapper's trial, as well as CCTV footage of the incident where he was accused of breaking the jaws of two men who he claimed broke into his home. 

Check out the latest from Bugzy Malone below. 

Quotable Lyrics
You're loyal to your soil, you think n***s are real
Til' they start sending dick pictures over to your ex
And your olders are certified til' you hit the block years later in a C-class
Mercedes and you're mortified

Via YOUTUBE
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
