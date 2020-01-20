Bugzy Malone Calls On Skip Marley For "Cause A Commotion"

Bugzy Malone has returned with his newest track, recruiting the talents of Skip Marley to deliver on his "Cause A Commotion" track. The menacing new cut is attached to an accompanying clip that finds Bugzy traveling to Jamaica to join Skip as he reflects on the road thus far.

2018 marked the last arrival of Bugzy's full-length B. Inspired album. Still, the Manchester soldier managed to keep busy during the last year, coming through with a heavy slew of singles. Now, as he celebrates a new engagement and adjusts into a new way of life, Bugzy is prepping his next body of work.

Until he checks in with it, get acquainted with "Cause A Commotion."





Quotable Lyrics

Ever seen five man hop out of the four-door?

Moncler smelling like a Tom Ford

Greeted them in French, I'm sayin' "Bonjour"

Decorate the face, I'm on that contour