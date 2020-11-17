Bugs Bunny is one of the most iconic characters in the history of television. In fact, 2020 is a special year for the Looney Tunes character as he celebrates his 80th birthday. With a Space Jam movie on the horizon, there is no denying that Bugs Bunny remains relevant in the pop culture world, and recently, Converse helped celebrate Looney Tunes' 80th anniversary by coming through with a special Bugs Bunny collection.

This special collaboration focused on both sneakers and apparel, with numerous offerings hitting the market. On the sneaker side of things, there were numerous Chuck Taylor All-Stars, with two coming in high-top offerings and on more being released as a low-top. Converse also released a unique version of the Chuck 70, while also coming through with a gorgeous Bugs Bunny-centric Converse Pro Leather, which we just so happened to get out hands on.

Image via Eddie Lee

In the photos below, you can see that the sneaker is covered in a creamy beige suede, all while grey suede is placed on the back heel and the sides. Near the back heel, we get Bugs' signature carrot all while his "What's Up Doc" catchphrase is placed just above the Converse branding on the side. There is even an outline of Bugs' head on the back heel, which brings the whole look together. In the package we received, there was also a sparkly Funko Pop which showcases the rabbit in a tuxedo, all while holding a top hat. This package also came with a special catalog that features all of the items featured within the collaboration. It's even signed by the legendary Dr. J himself, which makes this package a basketball fanatic's dream

Overall, this is a sneaker that any Looney Tunes fan would love, and if you're an avid sneaker collector on top of that, then these are an absolute no-brainer.

If you're looking to cop any of the sneakers in the Converse x Bugs Bunny collection, you can check out the full range over on Converse's website. Prices range from $40 to $100 USD and numerous sizes are still available.

Image via Eddie Lee

Image via Eddie Lee

Image via Eddie Lee

Image via Eddie Lee

Image via Eddie Lee

Image via Eddie Lee