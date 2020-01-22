Buffalo Wild Wings is running back their overtime promotion for Super Bowl LIV, promising free wings for the whole country if the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go to OT on February 2nd.

“Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, tweeting at us any time a game goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back,” said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. “More football AND free wings? Now that’s something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2!”

According to BetMGM, the moneyline for the game going into overtime opened at +875, meaning a $100 bet would net $975 (including stake) if the game goes to OT. In other words, Vegas sportsbooks believe there is roughly a 10% chance of winning free wings during Super Bowl LIV.

If the Chiefs and 49ers need an extra session to settle the score on February 2nd, fans can pickup a free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized or 5/6 count chicken wings on February 17 between 4-7pm local time. Worth noting: No purchase is necessary to redeem the free wings, but the promotion is available for dine-in orders only.

Image via BWW