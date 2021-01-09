The battle for the AFC continues. The NFL started off their playoff weekend today with the Buffalo Bills versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts were led by veteran Phillip Rivers, but it was not enough to overcome up-and-comer, Josh Allen. The 27-24 win gave the Bills their first playoff victory since 1995. "It's been a long time since Bills mafia has been able to celebrate like this," Allen said postgame on CBS. "But, again, it's one game. I am just happy for a chance to be able to play next week."

General manager Brandon Beane stated back in December that he took the coaching job in Buffalo because he wanted to help rebuild a great franchise. "This was an opportunity in a place that's been down for so long that had such a great tradition, and still has a great fanbase," Beane stated in December. "How exciting would it be to get this thing turned around and host playoff games here? That's what Sean and I want. We want to win the AFC East so that we can host games here. That's been the goal all along and I think at the end of the day, hopefully, we can get that done this year."

The Bills will host a divisional playoff game next weekend, although their opponent has not been determined yet.

[Via]