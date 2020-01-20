The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set - now it's time for those commercials to start rolling. As was the case in recent years, some of the pricey Super Bowl commercials have leaked in advance of the big game, including Budweiser's brand new "Whassup" ad inspired by the classic commercial that debuted two decades ago.

This time around, it's a couple of smart home devices asking each other "Whassup" as Budweiser, in partnership with Uber, encourages football fans not to drink and drive. The ad will air exclusively in Canada during Super Bowl LIV, but you can get an early look via the video embedded below.

According to ET Canada, when Budweiser's "Whassup" ad airs during the Chiefs vs 49ers game on February 2nd, it will feature a promotional Uber code to help viewers get home at the end of the night.