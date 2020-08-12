mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Buddy Teams Up With Matt Ox For New Single "Ain't Sweet"

Alex Zidel
August 12, 2020 15:39
Buddy and Matt Ox collaborate on the brand new single "Ain't Sweet," marking one of the most unexpected link-ups of the year.


Buddy and Matt Ox don't normally operate in the same circles but, clearly, they've got a lot of respect for one another. Buddy has been busy all year, releasing his "Black 2" video recently and also coming through with a collaborative tape with Kent Jamz. Matt Ox has been a little more on the quiet side but he's definitely still making noise. The 15-year-old Philadelphia native recently signed with Motown and dropped his own single "Beam Me Up."

The two surprising collaborators seemingly got some work done during the pandemic, coming through with Buddy's fresh release "Ain't Sweet."

This continues a string of momentum that the 26-year-old Compton-based Buddy has enjoyed all year. Listen to "Ain't Sweet" below and let us know if you're vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your shit ain't hot, it's cold
That bitch ain't new, she old
That n***a ain't rich, he broke
Not feelin' it, no
My shit ain't clean 
It's dirty, she dirty
She's thirsty, reversed it
She twerkin', she perfect

