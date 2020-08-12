Buddy Teams Up With Matt Ox For New Single "Ain't Sweet"

Buddy and Matt Ox don't normally operate in the same circles but, clearly, they've got a lot of respect for one another. Buddy has been busy all year, releasing his "Black 2" video recently and also coming through with a collaborative tape with Kent Jamz. Matt Ox has been a little more on the quiet side but he's definitely still making noise. The 15-year-old Philadelphia native recently signed with Motown and dropped his own single "Beam Me Up."

The two surprising collaborators seemingly got some work done during the pandemic, coming through with Buddy's fresh release "Ain't Sweet."

This continues a string of momentum that the 26-year-old Compton-based Buddy has enjoyed all year. Listen to "Ain't Sweet" below and let us know if you're vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your shit ain't hot, it's cold

That bitch ain't new, she old

That n***a ain't rich, he broke

Not feelin' it, no

My shit ain't clean

It's dirty, she dirty

She's thirsty, reversed it

She twerkin', she perfect