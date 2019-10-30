Buddy Swerves Left From Going "Hollywood" With New Single

Buddy is the type of artist you want in your circle. After all, the Compton emcee was once deemed the honorary Dreamers 3 MVP, bringing lively energy and nonstop creativity to the intensive studio sessions. Riding the high of a quietly productive year, Buddy has officially dropped off a brand new single called "Hollywood," a smooth jam heavy on local flavor. Kicking things off from the jump, the Harlon & Alondra rapper pays homage to a Cam'ron classic with a swagged out bird-cry flow.

"You should give it up, don't run from it don't push," spits Buddy, taking a moment to get X-rated. "She a squirter so I slipped out the pussy like whoops, made her clean it up." Between his playful bars and the clean instrumental, "Hollywood" retains the shine of its namesake. It's hard to imagine an artist of Buddy's affable nature succumbing to the traditional vices, but every man has his limits.

Quotable Lyrics

You should give it up, don't run from it don't push

She a squirter so I slipped out the pussy like whoops, made her clean it up!

