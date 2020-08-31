mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Buddy Isn't Playing Nice On "Glitch" With Tinashe

Alex Zidel
August 31, 2020 12:36
Glitch
Buddy Feat. Tinashe

Buddy follows his run of momentum with a new single called "Glitch" with Tinashe.


Buddy is back, gearing up once again for the release of his brand new single "Glitch" with Tinashe.

The Compton-born 26-year-old has been branching out as of late, collaborating with some artists you wouldn't expect. Recently, he teamed up with teenage sensation Matt Ox to drop "Ain't Sweet," also coming through with new music featuring Lucky Daye. Today, he's going in another direction again, joining forces with Tinashe for "Glitch."

The song was released via RCA Records, premiering on Zane Lowe's radio show on Apple Music 1. It features two dope verses from Buddy and a hook from Tinashe with some glitchy instrumentals along the way.

Listen to the new song above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, out late night with some move
We stay breakin' all the rules
Me and three bitches in the nude
I'm the realest n***a in the room
Another 20K came through
I'm runnin' through and I'm actin' foolish
Nothin' to prove, got somethin' to lose
So, buckle your dues, to pay for my doom
From the westside it's true

