Buddy Drops Off "Superghetto" Ft. T-Pain, Ari Lennox & More

It's been nearly four years since Buddy unveiled his debut album, Harlan & Alondra. He became one of the most promising and consistent out of the West Coast with the proejct's release and his subsequent releases like "Hollywood" and "Black 2." Today, he slid through with his official sophomore project, Superghetto. With hints of R&B and funk laced across the production, the carefully crafted project boasts a modest 10-songs in total with appearances from T-Pain, Tinashe, Ari Lennox, and Blxst.

I was really just trying to assemble an amazing team of producers and instrumentalists,” he told Apple Music. “Whether we jam out over a bunch of live instruments, or a producer comes and plays a bunch of different beats, I would just freestyle, catch a vibe instantly, and just double back and flush it into full records.”

Check the project out below.