Buddy Drops Off "Shit Don't Feel Right"

Aron A.
May 10, 2021 16:52
Shit Don't Feel Right
Buddy

Buddy drops off a new song for "Godfather Of Harlem"


One of the most buzzing series on TV right now is Godfather Of Harlem, a show that follows the tale of Bump Johnson in the 1960s. The star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker, Luis Guzman, and plenty more but it's the soundtrack for the show that's been receiving some praise. So far, it's boasted massive records with collaborations alongside DMX, Jim Jones, A$AP Ferg, Wale, and the list goes on. It seems like there's no intention of slowing down the releases, either.

On Friday, Compton's own Buddy unleashed a jazzy new single for the show titled, "Shit Don't Feel Right." The California MC narrates the anxieties of the street life in Harlem, even referencing the show's protagonist. "You don't wanna mess with Bumpy Johnson/ You don't want to fuck around in Harlem," he raps on the track.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Shut the fuck up, you're all talk
N***a, we just my bosses
Don't you know we crazy, we crazy, we crazy

Buddy
Buddy
