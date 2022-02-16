Buddy & Blxst Team Up For "Wait Too Long"

West Coast's own Buddy returns today with a smooth new collaboration featuring rising r'n'b singer Blxst. The song arrives today in visual-format, while fans await Buddy's upcoming album Superghetto, slated for a release at the end of March.

The r'n'b-tinged record is led by Blxst's hook, while the music video starts with what appears to be the aftermath of a seemingly-lit backyard party, featuring a luxurious pool and home, and an array of fully-dressed but passed-out women. Meanwhile, Buddy emerges, fully-clothed (in a suit) from the pool. He immediately hops on the (vintage) phone, and proceeds to rap his ass off, before we're led inside the house, where we find Blxst and the ladies partying it up, perhaps showing us what happened the night prior.

Check out the new song and video below, and let us know if you're a fan of Buddy. Stay tuned for his new album.

Quotable Lyrics

Fly shit, uh, yeah, look, I ain't got all day, baby

Money to make and I been tryna get paid

I got hoes in they feelings, grown women sentimental

Couple foreign things flyin' in and out of LA

I'm not a player, I got a plan