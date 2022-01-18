Last night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals turned out to be a huge blowout as the Rams took the game by a score of 34-11. Now, the Cardinals season is over, all while the Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. It should prove to be a great matchup that will have fans on the edge of their seats, especially with both teams being so offensively minded.

Unfortunately, there was a scary incident last night as Rams running back Cam Akers lowered his head and smashed into the helmet of Budda Baker on the Cardinals. Baker immediately went down and could not get up, which led to immediate medical attention. While Akers taunted Baker at first, he was simply unaware of the situation.

Eventually, Baker was stretchered off of the field and was immediately taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Just about an hour ago, Baker provided fans with a very positive update from his hospital bed, which was then reposted by TMZ. As you can see down below, Baker said that he underwent a plethora of tests and that based on the results, everything is going to be okay for him.

"Everything came out clean," Baker said. "I'll make a full recovery. So, definitely blessed."

It's always tough to see a player go down in such extreme circumstances, so it is good to see that Baker is doing alright. Hopefully, he is able to recover and continue on with his already-impressive career.

